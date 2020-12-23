VIDEO: Woman tries to break into Lake Forest home

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman seen on a home security camera attempting to burglarize a home.

It happened on Tuesday in the Lake Forest community.

The woman can be seen trying to use what appears to be a credit card to gain entry.

The attempted burglary occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the Windsor entrance. If you have any information or recognize the woman on the video please call police.

