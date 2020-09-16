VIDEO: Transformer explodes in Foley as storm strengthens

FOLEY, Ala (WKRG) — As Hurricane Sally strengthens, many are a witness to its impact. One WKRG News 5 viewer sent in video of a transformer exploding.
When watching the video, one can hear the viewer’s utter shock from the event. Once the explosion occurs the viewer makes a loud gasp, saying, “Oh my God, you saw that? It was like sparks flying.”
Check out other viewer-submitted video here. Safely send your photos and videos to news5@wkrg.com.
