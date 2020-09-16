VIDEO: Transformer explodes in Foley as storm strengthens

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala (WKRG) — As Hurricane Sally strengthens, many are a witness to its impact. One WKRG News 5 viewer sent in video of a transformer exploding.

When watching the video, one can hear the viewer’s utter shock from the event. Once the explosion occurs the viewer makes a loud gasp, saying, “Oh my God, you saw that? It was like sparks flying.”

Check out other viewer-submitted video here. Safely send your photos and videos to news5@wkrg.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories