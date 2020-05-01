VIDEO: Three men steal five lawnmowers from Robertsdale shop

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Five lawn mowers were stolen from Mike’s Saw & Cycle in Robertsdale in the early morning hours of April 15th.

Surveillance video shows three men pulling up in an older model SUV rolling lawnmowers out of a gated area. The thieves showed up at 1:30 a.m. and stole three lawnmowers, but they came back around 3:30 a.m. to take two more.

“Pretty brave, they knew what they were doing,” said owner Mike Elliott.

Mike says one of his lawn mowers was recovered in Santa Rosa County, FL. If you have any information that could help police you’re asked to give Robertsdale Police a call.

