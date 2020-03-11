VIDEO: Spring break Trump prank in Orange beach going viral

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Video of a President Trump-inspired prank is going viral on Facebook.
The video was posted in the OBA Group on Facebook with the comment, “spring break kids were busy overnight at PWII.”
It shows a large group of beach chairs arranged to spell out “TRUMP” in huge letters.
Besides the large number of views and shares, there are also tons of comments on the video, “completely harmless — and funny,” on person wrote.
Another wrote, ‘“if” it was spring breakers, glad they are staying involved in politics lol if it’s adults…way to stay young and fun! ‘
Another comment wasn’t as positive, “cool, but a huge bummer for the beach attendant that has to move all those loungers back.”
