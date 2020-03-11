VIDEO: Spring break Trump prank in Orange beach going viral

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Video of a President Trump-inspired prank is going viral on Facebook.

The video was posted in the OBA Group on Facebook with the comment, “spring break kids were busy overnight at PWII.”

It shows a large group of beach chairs arranged to spell out “TRUMP” in huge letters.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/OBA.GSA.FMA.PKF/permalink/452041668847749/

Besides the large number of views and shares, there are also tons of comments on the video, “completely harmless — and funny,” on person wrote.

Another wrote, ‘“if” it was spring breakers, glad they are staying involved in politics lol if it’s adults…way to stay young and fun! ‘

Another comment wasn’t as positive, “cool, but a huge bummer for the beach attendant that has to move all those loungers back.”

LATEST HEADLINES