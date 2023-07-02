SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) –Sharp new videos show what life was like on a Baldwin County Civil War battlefield more than 150 years ago. It’s a new way to tell the story of the Battle of Fort Blakeley.

“We wrote a script, we solicited re-enactors, we staged the scenes, and the short videos really can be viewed in a sequence so that you understand some very key aspects of what we want to relay about the history of the battle,” said Park Director Mike Bunn. A series of videos were posted to the park’s website to create a video tour, the most visceral is the battle.

“It’s shot from multiple perspectives. So we’ve got drone video, you’ve got cameras from the Confederate lines and you’ve got cameras at you literally following the Union troops as they advance,” said Bunn.

From the preserved battlefield to reading the various markers, there are different ways to take in and learn what happened here. The video tour is a chance to try and recreate the experience, in short, digestible moments.

“I’m always seeking ways to better help people interact with our site, to better understand it, to comprehend it, to appreciate it. And I think these videos do that in a unique way,” said Bunn. The videos were funded in part by a grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance and produced by Mobile-based Gulf Coast Studios. Battle footage was gathered at a recent reenactment.

You can check out the video tour here.