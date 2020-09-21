VIDEO: Residents in Magnolia Springs rescued after Sally’s landfall

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Volunteer Fire Department rescued residents after Sally made landfall Wednesday morning.
A WKRG News 5 sent this video in saying it was their neighbors being rescued.
The video shows massive flooding to their home.
