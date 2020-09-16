VIDEO: Possible transformer blows in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in video of a possible transformer explosion in Baldwin County.
Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall near Perdido Key Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall near Perdido Key Wednesday morning.
