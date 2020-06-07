SPANISH FORT – DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Video was sent in to News 5 showing a crash involving a pickup truck carrying a boat.
The truck crashed on the interstate ten median on I-10 just before the Malbis exit.
The boat was thrown several feet.
LATEST STORIES:
- The Golden Gate Bridge is singing. Here’s why
- San Diego residents rebuild George Floyd memorial after woman tears it down
- VIDEO: Pickup truck carrying boat crashes on I-10
- California police officer on paid leave following arrest on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl
- Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian artifact