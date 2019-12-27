VIDEO: Person checks for unlocked vehicles in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The video makes it tough to get a clear picture of the individual, but a person is seen on camera earlier this week attempting to open an SUV’s door overnight in Daphne.

It appears the person pulls the door handle and realizes the door is locked. At that point, you see him moments later walking near a building.

We’re told this video was taken near Pollard Road.

There have been several thefts lately in Daphne, even in one case a truck window was smashed in the El Rancho parking lot.

Daphne Police so far haven’t released any new information on the crimes. It’s unclear if any of these incidents are related.

If you have any information call Daphne Police.

