VIDEO: Man takes car, driver jumps on roof to get it back

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Mia Richey Muench and Romelles Wilkerson were at Tanger Outlets in Foley Monday afternoon when they captured something shocking on video. They witnessed what they thought was a man stealing someone’s car, but Foley Police say they believe there may be more to the story.

In the video, you see a man on top of the car as the driver is circling through Tanger Outlets. Police say they believe the owner loaned the car to the driver in the video and put his phone in the car in order to track it down.

The owners of the car say it was stolen from Cordova Mall Monday morning and they were able to track it down in Foley. They say the person who allegedly stole the car was arrested. The owners say they used the Find My Device app in order to locate the car.

Police are still investigating the incident after they received calls about the chaotic scene Monday afternoon.