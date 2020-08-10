VIDEO: Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen on camera stealing campaign signs on multiple occasions.
In this video, the man can be seen taking a campaign sign for Angie Swiger, a Gulf Shores realtor running for city council.
The subject is a white male, driving a tan Jeep Gladiator. If you can provide any information on this subject or vehicle, contact Det. Nick Corcoran at 251-968-9785.
