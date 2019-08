DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man was seen peeking through the window of a home in Daphne Wednesday night around 8:55 p.m.

The homeowner says he was home at the time and his vehicles were in the driveway. He says he received an alert on his security cameras notifying him the man was outside.

This happened at a home in Whispering Pines Road near Caroline Avenue.

Daphne Police say they are aware of the incident and are on the lookout for the man seen in the video.