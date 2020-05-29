VIDEO: Man arrested after alleged animal abuse in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alleged animal abuse was caught on video at a home in Robertsdale. Sandy Raymer tells News 5 her daughter’s boyfriend abused the family dog, Echo.

”It’s not right. It’s not fair,” she said.

20-year-old Adam Callaghan was arrested last week by Robertsdale Police and charged with animal abuse. Home surveillance video appears to show Callaghan striking the dog with a broomstick.

“This video shows my dog helpless laying there while this individual hurt him over and over again,” said Raymer.

She’s upset because she feels the misdemeanor charge isn’t enough.

“I am begging that people use your voice for them because they can’t. This has to change. What’s on this video is not a misdemeanor offense,” she said.

Raymer is worried similar abuse has occurred in the past and she’s hoping his arrest will put an end to the problem.

Robertsdale Police couldn’t comment on the ongoing investigation, but say they also have video that was presented as evidence. Callaghan is scheduled in court on June 24th.

