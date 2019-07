DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - A day in the park just got a lot more interesting for Spanish Fort mothers Brittany Reeves and Emily Wilson. Along with wrangling kids, they are keeping up with plans to toll the new Mobile Bay Bridge. At $6 one way it will impact both of their families.

"That's huge," says Brittany Reeves. "We are just a military family and we don't make a ton of money and with three kids, that's rough on us." Emily Wilson agrees, "I feel like we are going to have to try to save in other areas. Look at a budget again and figure out what you can cut cause to me that's a big deal."