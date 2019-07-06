VIDEO: Fox squirrel spotted in Fairhope

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A News 5 viewer sent us a video Friday of an odd looking squirrel running across a yard in Fairhope. It doesn’t appear to look like your average squirrel, so we decided to have a wildlife expert check it out.

We reached out to JJ McCool with Wildlife Solutions to hear his thoughts. We showed him the video and he believes it is a fox squirrel, which is more common to find in our area than you might think.

“When it raises up on its’ back feet it looks like a monkey,” he said.

That’s why some people might confuse a fox squirrel with a monkey squirrel, which is more commonly found outside of North America.

We’re told fox squirrels are all over Baldwin County, they’re just not always caught on camera.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes