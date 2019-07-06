VIDEO: Fox squirrel spotted in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A News 5 viewer sent us a video Friday of an odd looking squirrel running across a yard in Fairhope. It doesn’t appear to look like your average squirrel, so we decided to have a wildlife expert check it out.

We reached out to JJ McCool with Wildlife Solutions to hear his thoughts. We showed him the video and he believes it is a fox squirrel, which is more common to find in our area than you might think.

“When it raises up on its’ back feet it looks like a monkey,” he said.

That’s why some people might confuse a fox squirrel with a monkey squirrel, which is more commonly found outside of North America.

We’re told fox squirrels are all over Baldwin County, they’re just not always caught on camera.