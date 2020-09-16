VIDEO: Eyewall reaches Orange Beach, winds caught on camera

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first waves of Sally’s eyewall has reached Orange Beach. The United Cajun Navy shared this video with News 5.
