Video: Doe rescued from waters in Orange Beach

ORANGE, BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A heartwarming rescue is caught on camera just when people along the Gulf Coast need to see something like this the most.

Cody Strickland sent WKRG News 5 the video of the doe struggling in the waters of Orange Beach Pass, and people coming to her rescue.













Strickland wrote on Facebook:

“With all the negativity in the world today, i just want to throw out some positive vibes. Today we were gonna take a little ride out and came across a doe in distress right in the middle of the orange beach pass. We got her over near the sandbar but she fell deep into the rocks. With a little heart and a few scrapes we were able to successfully get her onto the swim platform and to safety. She was a little beat up, exhausted, and scared but she will be fine. She fell about 5 feet down between the rocks and would have never made it out. Feels good to share positive vibes. Feel free to share! “

