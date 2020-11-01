VIDEO: Car found in Mobile Bay after Hurricane Zeta

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A car was found in Mobile Bay days after Hurricane Zeta.
Spanish Fort Fire Department said the storm picked up the car in flood waters and sucked it out into the bay until it hit the bottom and settled. Spanish Fort FD confirmed no one was in the vehicle.
Marine Police are taking care of the case now.
