VIDEO: Car found in Mobile Bay after Hurricane Zeta

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A car was found in Mobile Bay days after Hurricane Zeta.

Spanish Fort Fire Department said the storm picked up the car in flood waters and sucked it out into the bay until it hit the bottom and settled. Spanish Fort FD confirmed no one was in the vehicle.

Marine Police are taking care of the case now.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories