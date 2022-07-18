DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several homeowners in Olde Towne Daphne reported their cars were rummaged through over the weekend. In each case, it appears the doors were left unlocked.

At least one of the incidents was caught on camera on Sixth Street. Home surveillance video shows a person wearing a hoodie walking toward an SUV parked in a driveway. Moments later a car drives by and slows down near the home. The homeowners believe the car is involved.

Residents tell us the incidents occurred after midnight into the early Sunday morning hours. We’re told a laptop and other items were taken from the vehicles. Daphne Police are investigating.