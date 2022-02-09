BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The victim of the fatal crash that took place on the Foley Beach Express Tuesday afternoon has been identified, according to the Foley Police Department.

Kelsie Cailin Kiefer, 30, was allegedly ejected from her vehicle during the crash. When officers arrived on the scene they located a single vehicle that had left the roadway. Kiefer was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident. She was a resident of Elberta, Ala.

Kiefer was transported to South Baldwin Regional where she died from her injuries. The crash is currently being investigated by the Foley Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.