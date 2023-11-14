DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Folks at the United States Sports Academy in Daphne believe it should be Veterans Day every day.

So after the official celebration of Veterans Day over the weekend, they opened their doors Monday to almost a dozen residents of the William F. Green Veterans Home for a tour of the art gallery and lunch. They were all given special messages from area school students.

Artist in residence Nancy Raia teaches art classes at the veterans home and said a tour of where she works was just a natural progression.

“They have so many stories, and they have so much to give, and sometimes they can come in the art room and be a little quiet if I draw a barn or something from where they lived,” Raia said. “The stories come from that so it is a way of communication.”

Sports Academy staff who also served joined the veterans during parts of the tour to share their memories of military service.

The visit is a first for the Sports Academy but could just become a regular event.