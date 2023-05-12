ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s something to be said about a shared experience that brings people together. Such is the case on a 96-foot fishing boat full of disabled veterans all in Orange Beach for a little fishing.

“A bad day fishing is worth a good day working anytime,” says U.S. Army Veteran Earl Richardson. But this trip is bigger than fishing for Richardson who at 78 is the oldest veteran aboard. “It means everything in the world just to be with my brothers.”

His “brothers” includes first responder Darren Carter from Missouri, but knows the benefits of gatherings like this. After being shot in the line of duty, he has had his struggles.

“I’m at a pretty good place right now, five years ago no,” he says. “Not a good place.”

That is what the American Heroes on the Gulf Ministry is all about. Created to make a safe place for veterans to share, to connect.

“There’s a lot that goes on inside of veterans that people don’t know,” says U.S. Army Veteran Donald Jones from Auburn.

One hundred 52 veterans from 30 states made the trip to Orange Beach and while everyone didn’t hook the big one they may have caught something even more important, according to Carter.

“You know you are around people that have been through traumas like you have,” said Carter. “It’s helpful. It’s good therapy.”

In the end, this trip really wasn’t about fishing at all. It was about healing. That ministry and that mission continue.