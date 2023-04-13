The City of Daphne is hosting a Veterans’ Annual Job Fair Thursday, April 20 at Ft. Whiting Armory on Broad Street, according to a Facebook post.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is hosting a Veterans’ Annual Job Fair Thursday, April 20 at Ft. Whiting Armory on Broad Street in Mobile, according to a Facebook post.

The exact location is 1630 Broad Street and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Veteran’s get priority from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the general public admission runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

If you plan on attending, bring your resume and be prepared to interview. You must also “dress appropriately,” according to the release.