FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Quilts of Valor is an organization that hand-makes quilts for veterans year-round. News 5's Caroline Carithers sat down with some of the members as well as a veteran that received a quilt to talk about their mission.

The organization makes 20 to 25 quilts per year, but this year they were able to make 33 to be awarded to veterans last week.