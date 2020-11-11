Veteran’s family surprised by random act of kindness after receiving sudden diagnosis

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not the year anyone had hoped for, certainly not the year Cheryl Springsdorf and her family ever thought they’d see.

“You never know when something could go wrong. That’s what I’ve been thinking about a lot. You know I used to put stuff off, but now I feel like it’s time-sensitive,” said Cheryl.

Her husband, Josh, is in the military. On Wednesday he spent time delivering socks and meals to veterans in north Alabama who have fought to protect us all.

Back at home, his wife and their five kids are fighting their own battles.

“She’s blind since birth. She’s had brain surgery to get a scheint put in and the same day we found out she had cerebral palsy we found out I had polyistic kidney disease,” said Cheryl, speaking of her one-year-old daughter Abigail.

The diagnosis came just a month and a half ago. Cheryl started dialysis last week.

“I ain’t even had time to think about mine really because I’m too worried thinking about her,” she said.

Friends decided it was time to step in and surprise the family with something positive.

“It’s just like oh people actually care. People want to see us happy,” she added.

Their goal was to raise enough money for the family to take a much needed vacation. A Robertsdale serviceman and business owner surprised everyone this week with the remaining funds to make that a reality.

“Anytime I get an opportunity to help someone who needs it, especially someone like Sgt. Springsdorf, it was really a no brainer for me,” said Blake Henning of Foxcrete Construction Group.

“I just love all of these people. They’ve shown us how much they really care,” said Springsdorf.

The family plans to visit Disney World in the coming weeks.

If you’d like to donate click here.

