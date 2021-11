BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne will host a Veterans Day Program Nov. 10 in Baldwin County.

The program will honor those who served with guest speakers and music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Daphne.

The program will start at 9:30 a.m. at Daphne Civic Center. The Civic center is at 2603 US-98.