Veterans Day observances this week at Baldwin Schools

Baldwin County

PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Baldwin County Schools pay tribute to Veterans this week with a series of assemblies. School officials say many of these observances are student-led.

This morning there will be a Veterans Day assembly at Perdido Elementary school starting at 8:30. It includes a guest speaker, flag and rifle drill teams and the Perdido Middle School Band.

Friday Spanish Fort Middle School will have an hour-long assembly starting at 8.

Fairhope Elementary has its program at noon on Friday.

