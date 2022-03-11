BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot can happen in 100 years but William Hance, known as Bud, remembers it all.

“I was just out of high school and got a job when Pearl Harbor was bombed,” said Bud Friday.

Hance is a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Marines. Now, he’s getting ready to celebrate his 100th birthday this weekend at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

“If we have a birthday cake I want them to share it,” Hance joked.

His birthday is technically Tuesday, March 15, but Saturday the staff at William F. Green will throw him a big party. We’re told there will be community leaders and others from the community celebrating with him. Friday he’s sharing his memories of service, but also talking about life through the years and telling us about new friends he’s made during his time in Bay Minette.

“Everything is good I can’t think of anything wrong. When you say what’s good? Everything. I get good food, I’ve got a good room, I’ve got a good bed, I get good care,” said Hance.

His wife, Wilma, and the staff said Bud is the life of the party. He’s always smiling, joking and thankful for the people around him.

“They’re all good to me. They’re all here to support me and I appreciate them,” said Hance.

Bud tells us he tries to keep a positive outlook about everything in life and right now it seems there’s nothing changing that. Happy 100th birthday, Mr. Hance, and thank you for your service.