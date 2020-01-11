Very little damage in Baldwin County as storm blows through

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County prepared for the worst and was pleasantly surprised when the storm did not deliver.

It looked more like a tropical storm was approaching to start the day. In Gulf Shores, heavy surf with waves of 6 to 9 feet prompted double red flags to be posted on all Baldwin County beaches. By mid-morning, it was 75 degrees with the sun breaking through the clouds. Along with sight-seers, Portuguese Man-o-War hit the beaches.

Just a few hours later the line of potentially severe weather reached the county. In Stapleton, gusty winds blew the rain almost sideways as it blasted through the area. It only lasted a couple of minutes and tracked eastward.

Evidence of the gusty winds was found in Bay Minette, where a house on Pecan Street lost half its roof.

Fortunately, no serious damage or any injuries have been reported associated with this system.

LATEST STORIES