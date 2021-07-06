Vehicles flooded as storms dump half a foot of rain along Baldwin Co. beaches

.GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Take half a foot of rain, add high tide and you have a recipe for high water in places you may not expect.

“It’s been bad before but it never lasted this long,” for tourists at Edgewater West condos on West Beach. A knock on the door came with a warning said Deanna James. “You may want to move your car there’s water past the doors and I was like ‘Oh, gosh!'”

Her next move a mad dash to save her SUV from the rising water. “What I did was put my vehicle in neutral and had my boys push it all the way out here to the road, so I didn’t have to crank it.”





Derrick Earwood did crank his Honda Civic. “There’s been a lot of buzzers and lights going off that shouldn’t be going off. A lot of the system electronics starting to blink and flicker and make noises it doesn’t usually make.”

The rain fell fast and hard flooding streets, making everyday chores a challenge. In Orange Beach, the city even offering sandbags, just in case. “After Sally, we had almost three feet of water in our home, had to pull out the drywall and insulation and we just now got a roof. Call me paranoid, I don’t want to chance it.”

By mid-afternoon the rain had stopped and the slow process of drying out had begun. Not your typical week at the beach but one Deanna James won’t soon forget. “We’re making memories, this is a vacation we will always remember,” she says laughing.