Vehicle stolen from home in Spanish Fort, other incidents reported nearby

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Students in Baldwin County Public Schools return to class today for the first time since the end of winter break. Everyone will be doing distance learning for the first week back in 2021. Instead of coming to school in person behind a desk, everyone will be somewhere else behind a keyboard instead.

Before the winter break, Baldwin County was one of the first school systems in the area to announce the return to school in the New Year would begin with distance learning. This is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 following holiday gatherings over the break. You may remember following the Thanksgiving break in late November, the district announced they had nearly 250 COVID-related absences district-wide on the first day back.