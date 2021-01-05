Vehicle stolen from home in Spanish Fort, other incidents reported nearby

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police say several vehicles were left unlocked Monday night leading to criminal activity on the Eastern Shore. In one of the incidents a vehicle was stolen from a home. Police say the keys were left inside. The crimes occurred in the Spanish Village subdivision.
If you have any information, or video of the incidents, please call Spanish Fort Police.
