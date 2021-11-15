Vehicle reported stolen from Daphne apartment complex

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police say a vehicle was reported stolen at an apartment complex over the weekend. It happened Saturday night at Bay Forest Condos in the Lake Forest subdivision. 

Daphne Police tell WKRG News 5 a red 2020 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen. The vehicle has an Alabama license plate with tag number 3120BC9.

A vehicle break-in was reported nearby the same evening, but the homeowner says nothing was taken from the vehicle.

If you have any information please call Daphne Police.

