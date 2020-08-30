Vehicle parade in Loxley for Baldwin bus driver battling cancer

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A school bus driver in Loxley gets an impromptu parade in his honor Sunday. Barry Yarbrough drives a special needs bus in Central Baldwin County and is battling a serious case of cancer.

It’s not often you’ll see a school bus at the head of a parade, but it’s a fitting tribute for Barry Yarbrough. He’s a bus driver for special needs students. Sunday morning after the late service, members of Loxley Church formed a caravan dozens of vehicles long to travel in unison past Yarbrough’s home.

“He worships with us, sings with us, but he’s more than that he’s a real Christian his love for the Lord comes through in everything he does,” said Barbara Middleton with Loxley Church. Friends say he’s not only a beloved member of the church, but he’s also a beloved part of Baldwin County Schools who encourages others.

“He’s had cancer for several years now, and even throughout all of his treatments, he’s been so encouraging to us,” said Church administrator Amy Causey. The procession is another example of how the coronavirus has forced churches and other groups to get creative when it comes to outreach.

“We spend a lot of time on the phone, Facebook, social media, churches have had to learn new ways to visit and check on people for pastoral care we call it, we can’t visit hospitals, nursing homes, we can’t go into people’s homes which is why we’re doing this today,” said Pastor Brian Wade.