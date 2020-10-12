Vehicle in Mobile police chase connected to Baldwin double-homicide

ELBERTA, Ala, (WKRG) — Saturday afternoon, 36-year-old Antwon Smith crashed a vehicle that was connected to the double homicide in Elberta after a brief police chase in Mobile. He was taken into custody and arrested on a weapon and drug charges and also for receiving stolen property.

How Smith is connected to the deaths of Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll is unclear at this time or if he is even a suspect in the murders of the two men. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has been on this case since Friday morning when the bodies of Carroll and Frazier were found on County Road 95 near Elberta.





Both men were linemen and had been working in the recovery effort from Hurricane Sally.

Smith is from Pensacola and has a criminal history that goes back 10 years in Escambia County, Florida including meth and marijuana charges, a weapons charge and probation violations. He remains in Mobile Metro Jail.

Investigators in Baldwin County were expected to give an update to their investigation Monday. We were told they have been interviewing suspects and chasing down leads that came in earlier today. They now say that update could come Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES