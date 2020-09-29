SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle fire caused delays on I-10 WB between Malbis and Spanish Fort Tuesday afternoon at about 5 p.m.
A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in this photo of the fire.
No word yet on if there were any injuries.
LATEST STORIES
- Stimulus check update: GOP, Democrats inching closer to aid compromise
- Vehicle fire causes delays on I-10 WB between Malbis, Spanish Fort
- MPD: Police chase with kids on board after police find “deplorable conditions” at motel
- Lawmaker: Trump must answer for 200k+ lives lost to COVID-19 in first presidential debate
- Members of Congress look forward to first presidential debate