Vehicle fire causes delays on I-10 WB between Malbis, Spanish Fort

Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle fire caused delays on I-10 WB between Malbis and Spanish Fort Tuesday afternoon at about 5 p.m.

A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in this photo of the fire.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

