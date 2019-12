DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police says a car was broken into on December 10th at around 5 p.m at Planet Fitness.

A card was stolen, then immediately used at Target. The suspect, a white female, was caught on camera.

The Daphne Police Department needs your help in locating her whereabouts. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Caleb Reeves at (251) 620-0150

LATEST STORIES: