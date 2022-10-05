DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police showed us Wednesday just how big of a problem vaping really is among teenagers.

“So far this year the, SRO’s have confiscated 15 vapes from the high school, 8 at the middle school, they’ve made 4 arrests at the high school for kids that had vapes with THC in them,” said Cpt. Brian Gulsby with Daphne Police.

Dozens of vapes have been confiscated by school resource officers over the last two years. Daphne Police say the problem is only getting worse. They spoke about the concerning trends during their Coffee With A Cop event this week.

“It’s at least twice a week that they’re encountering these vapes in schools,” he explained.

Daphne Middle School and Daphne High School students are not only bringing nicotine e-cigarettes on campus. THC vapes are the newest trend.

“The THC levels now are nothing like they were in the 70’s and 80’s, even in the 90’s. It’s highly concentrated, you know much worse,” added Gulsby.

New test kits help SRO’s instantly identify what’s inside each vape. Officer Jaime Huffman says they’re dangerous and regardless of marijuana or nicotine, these vapes are easy for teens to get online and they create serious health risks, affecting brain development among other problems.

“I have friends in the FBI who shut down one site and 6 more pop up. They thought this wasn’t as harmful, it’s not as bad. I’ve argued with kids many times about the side effects of these things and they continue to do them, so our main goal right now is to get in the classroom and teach them and give them the research that now we have,” said Huffman.

Huffman says she’s spending a lot of time with 8th grade students at Daphne Middle School educating them on the dangers of e-cigarettes and THC. She says now it’s time for parents to get involved, too.

“I know a lot of times as a parent you feel frustrated because you feel like you tell your kids something and they do the opposite,” she continued.

She’s hoping conversations at home will help curb the growing usage. Police are also providing resources to parents at each school.