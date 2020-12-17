Vaccine rollout plan for law enforcement discussed in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers are in the next tier for vaccine eligibility once frontline healthcare workers are taken care of.

In Baldwin County, agencies should be able to get the vaccine within two weeks.

“If we’re on the front lines, we can’t always choose who we have interactions with,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber. “We cant always put on PPE if we’re in a situation where we have to respond quickly. A lot of times we may not have time to put on a mask when we’re dealing with somebody.”

However, he said vaccine interest among officers is relatively low at this point.

“For our department, we’re running less than a quarter who right now want to take the first round,” he said.

We got similar responses from Daphne (50 percent interest), Orange Beach (10 percent interest) and the sheriff’s office (30 percent interest). Note, these numbers are just a gauge – and based on early surveys.

LATEST STORIES: