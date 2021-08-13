Vaccine incentive aimed to ‘start conversation’ in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small business in Fairhope has reinvigorated its efforts to encourage mitigation efforts against COVID-19.

The owner Fairhope Furniture and Consignment is offering a 25 percent discount to vaccinated customers. But to David Colvin, it’s not about the money – it’s about the conversation.

“We’re even offering the discount to people who aren’t vaccinated,” he said. “What we’re trying to do with this promotion was to just make people think there’s an alternative to slow the rate that we’re seeing with COVID, and we’re not asking for medical history, we’re taking people’s word.”

To him, getting vaccinated is personal.

“This originated from my 82-year-old father saying he’s really proud I got vaccinated so we can continue to have healthy visits,” he said.

He wants the community to continue to be able to have special moments, like he did, with their loved ones.