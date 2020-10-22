USA Health still awaiting state’s approval of proposed surgery center in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 8 acres of land situated at the corner of Highway 181 and Highway 104 east of Fairhope are still the topic of debate.

“We’re excited that we’re having the kind of growth that we’re having and to be able to not only serve the patients we serve but to educate that next generation of caregivers and do important research,” said USA Health CEO Owen Bailey.

That’s what will happen once the new USA Health Mapp Family campus is built. A new research facility and medical office will occupy part of the property, but it’s the 25,000 square foot surgery center that’s in question.

“Some of those patients are traveling into Mobile right now for that care and we think that it will make a huge different in people’s lives, said Bailey, speaking about Baldwin County’s growth and the need for additional medical care in the area.

Infirmary Health, which owns nearby Thomas Hospital, is asking the state not to approve USA’s proposed surgery center because it would have a negative impact on their operations. As of this weeks a judge from Montgomery is in Point Clear reviewing the case. The Certificate of Need Review Board, which is comprised of 9 members, is designed to approve and regulate healthcare facilities in Alabama. Ultimately, that application could get denied, but there is an appeals process.

There’s also a petition circulating online asking for residents to show their support for the proposed surgery center.

“We’re getting a large number of emails, phone calls from folks who want to know how they can help and what they can do to support this because they believe in it,” added Bailey.

USA Health expects to hear from the judge sometime during the first week of November, but it’ll likely take until first of the new year before a final decision is reached.

We’ve reached out to Infirmary Health for comment, but we have not received a statement as of this article being published.

