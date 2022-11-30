FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers.

The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so USA Health could help proved care to people in Baldwin County.

“This is wonderful,” said Melinda Mapp. “We are so excited to have it here, and to be able to do it, we are blessed, and we want to share our blessings.”

The new facility offers a number of treatments previously unavailable to patients who live in Baldwin County. Chief Executive Officer of USA Health, Owen Bailey, has waited a long time for grand opening of the new campus.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring more of our specialists into Baldwin County, and many of these specialties are not here yet,” said Bailey. “It’s going to improve access for the people of Baldwin County.”

The new building has 65 exam rooms which will allow over 70,000 patients to be seen each year.

“I volunteered in the NICU for five years and I see what they do over there and some of those physicians now can come over here and have clinic and the moms or dads won’t have to drive to Mobile for follow ups, they can just come here” said Louis Mapp.

It cost about $30 million to build the new medical facility. A 24,000 square foot ambulatory surgery center is expected to open next year.