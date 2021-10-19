USA Health breaks ground on $30 million complex in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the shovels turned and the dirt was thrown Tuesday in Fairhope, what was a dream took one step closure to reality, the new USA Health Mapp Family Campus in Baldwin County.

Louis and Melinda Mapp donated eight acres of land at the corner of Highway 181 and County Road 104.

“It’s exciting not just for us but really for the people of Baldwin County and what South Alabama is going to bring here,” said Louis Mapp.

USA Health CEO Owen Bailey explained what all the facility will include.

“Two facilities, there is a physicians building which will have primary care, specialty care, as well as a full range of imaging and diagnostics and the other building, is an ambulatory surgery center which will have six OR’s and a couple of procedure rooms,” said Bailey.

The focus will not be just on clinical care but on teaching, education and training as well as research and clinical trials. Specialists in cardiology, neurology, pediatrics and more will all have a permanent home in Baldwin County.

“To think how many people, after Melinda and I are not here anymore, how many people it’s going to help,” said Mapp.

“This campus is so needed in this county,” added Bailey. “Because it brings an academic element as well, access to specialists that right now don’t come to Baldwin County.”

Construction on the physicians building will begin immediately, the surgical center a few months from now. All of it is expected to be fully operational in the next year and a half.

The 30 million dollar project will provide 225 construction jobs and once it is complete it will generate around 100 new jobs in Baldwin County.