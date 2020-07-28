USA Health announces new campus on Eastern Shore

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health announced this morning they’re expanding on the Eastern Shore with a new campus in Fairhope.

This new campus will be located at Highway 181 and Highway 104.

This location will include primary care physicians, a diagnostics and imaging center and a combined educational campus for the health program.

8 acres were donated by the Mapp Family, who are big supporters of USA. 

