USA Health announces new campus on Eastern Shore

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health announced this morning they’re expanding on the Eastern Shore with a new campus in Fairhope.
This new campus will be located at Highway 181 and Highway 104.
This location will include primary care physicians, a diagnostics and imaging center and a combined educational campus for the health program.
8 acres were donated by the Mapp Family, who are big supporters of USA.
