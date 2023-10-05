FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The USA Archery National 3D Collegiate Championship is returning to Foley for the seventh year in a row. This brings archery teams from around the country to Foley.

The Archery Shooters Association is conducting the event alongside USA Archery. There will be eight classes including men’s and women’s compound bow, with fixed pins and movable site classes, barebow recurve and Olympic recurve.

USA Archery CEO Rod Menzer said there’s a friendly comradery between the competitors, however, everyone is still thirsty for a win.

“The collegiate program is full of talent. And that will be on full display at the Collegiate 3D Nationals, with a number of archers who have medaled internationally this year. We are looking forward to being back in Foley, and to an exciting few days, where the quality of archery will be matched only by the rivalry, intensity and drama,” said Menzer.

The City of Foley Leisure Services Executive Director, David Thompson, said this event has something unique that other competitions held by Foley Sports Tourism don’t have.

“Collegiate athletics are unique. Not everyone is blessed with the opportunity to compete at that level. These shooters get the chance to be a part of something special, and they know it. Traveling a distance to shoot on a national stage is an experience that will stay with them forever. We want to make sure every aspect of that experience is as remarkable as we can make it, so in the future, they’ll want to return and relive some of those moments, maybe even at one of the ASA events we host,” said Thompson.

The award ceremony will take place on Oct. 7 at the Foley Event Center. If you can’t make the award ceremony, the Foley Event Center will be livestreaming it on their Facebook page.