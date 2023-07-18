POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Boy Scout’s Eagle Project to help grow marine habitat has two new partners, and growing ambitions.

The University of South Alabama Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences and nonprofit group Partners for Environmental Progress are joining the Eagle Reef Project, which now plans to deploy 1,000 mini reefs on the Alabama coast, according to a press release Tuesday.

The effort is John Shell’s Eagle Scout project. Shell, a member of Troop 147 in Mobile, has already helped install more than 100 mini-reefs along the Gulf Coast through his work. The reefs are attached to docks and wharfs, which will then attract fish and filter water, the release says.

With the new goal of 1,000 reefs, the project could “filter up to 10 billion gallons of water annually and create habitats for up to 500,000 fish and crabs per year in Alabama’s coastal waters,” the release says.

“My takeaway from all of this is that big things don’t always have to come from big places,” Shell said. “If you have a genuine idea you believe in, people will rally behind you.”