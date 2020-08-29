URGENT NEED: Donations for Hurricane Laura relief can be dropped off at Foley Fire Department

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Fire Department announced on its Facebook that donations are being accepted for Hurricane Laura relief.

ITEMS SPECIFICALLY REQUESTED:

  • Bottled Water
  • General Purpose Tarps
  • Empty Gas Cans

These items can be dropped off at 120 W. Verbena Ave. until Wednesday, September 2nd at 8 p.m.

