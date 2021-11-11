UPDATE: ‘Suspicious’ death investigation continues in Gulf Shores

First responders were called to the house on E. 24th Avenue around 10 am Wednesday.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A death investigation continues in what police are calling a “suspicious” death in the 300 block of East 24th Avenue.

According to Gulf Shores Police Lt. Bill Cowan, a 99-year-old woman was found dead inside the home around 10 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Initially, first responders were called to the home for a medical call.

Investigators say it appears the woman had been deceased for an extended period of time.

No names are being released. Family members have been notified.