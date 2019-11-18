UPDATE: Police searching for Bay Minette suspect in child sex crime

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police says 30-Year-Old Timothy Dewayne Thomas, Jr. is wanted for first-degree sodomy in connection with a 12-year-old child.

Investigators say Thomas was doing some work at a house and met the child. The investigation began last month and a warrant was issued for his arrest on October 15.

Thomas has been in and out of the Baldwin County Jail for the last 10 years but has never faced this serious of a charge.

Investigators believe he is in the Mobile area. If you have seen him or have information that could help police you are asked to call Bay Minette Police or your local law enforcement agency.

