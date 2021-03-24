UPDATE: One hit-and-run suspect turns herself in, another is still on the run

UPDATE (9:22 am) — Christina Yeakel has turned herself into Daphne police. Yeakel has been charged with obstructing government operations and tampering with evidence, both are misdemeanor charges. She has been released on bond and will be in court on May 4th. Police continue to search for Kimberly Norris.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) The search continues for the suspects involved in a Daphne hit-and-run that left a woman fighting for her life.

53-year-old Kimberly Norris and 53-year-old Christina Yeakel are still on the run.





Daphne Police say it was Norris who was behind the wheel of a rented Nissan Kicks when she hit a woman walking along Timbercreek Boulevard Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. in Daphne.

“After the pedestrian was struck,” says Daphne detective DeJuan Jackson, “the vehicle drove and made a U-turn near Pine Court, came around the other side and kind of paused for a moment and then drove away.”

A few hours later, the car was found abandoned near a landfill in Summerdale.

Police say the car had been rented to Yeakel. She reportedly told police Norris had permission to drive the car but had no idea where it was or how to get in touch with Norris.

Norris faces two felony charges; second degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death. Yeakel faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing government operations and tampering with evidence after police say she deleted text messages between the two women after the crash.

Both women were given an opportunity to turn themselves into Daphne Police but when that deadline passed, warrants were issued for their arrests and the search began.

The victim, who’s family has asked she not be identified, is currently in the intensive care unit of University Hospital suffering with a traumatic head injury.