UPDATE: New details released on fatal crash in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A head-on crash on the Perdido Pass, Alabama Point Bridge killed one person and injured two early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Orange Beach Police say when units arrived, they found a Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Liberty had crashed head-on.

Police say preliminary investigations show that the Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound and crossed the median and struck the Jeep Liberty that was heading eastbound.





Orange Beach police say the driver of the Jeep Liberty, a 33-year-old woman from Pensacola was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger of the Jeep Liberty, a 33-year-old woman also from Pensacola, was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital. The two women had just gotten off work and were headed home. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 26-year-old Jacob Owen Spiller of Northport, Alabama, was flown to USA Medical Center.

The crash is still under investigation and charges may be forthcoming.